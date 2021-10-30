‘Social evening’ held at Raowa

Raowa (Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association) Social Evening, a regular event for senior military officials and their families, has resumed after a long hiatus due to the pandemic-induced lock-down.

Raowa on Thursday held the Raowa Social Evening, where Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest.

Raowa Secretary General, Lieutenant Colonel Kamrul Islam (Retd) introduced the PSC Executive Committee at the event.

Raowa Chairman, Major General Alauddin MA Wadud (Retd); Vice Chairman Major General Kamruzzaman (Retd); Commodore Khurshid Malik (Retd); and Air Commodore Anisur Rahman (Retd); were present on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officials and their families.