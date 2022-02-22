RAOWA pays tribute to language movement martyrs

Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (RAOWA) paid tribute to martyrs of the language movement observing Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day on Monday (21 February).

Rawa Chairman Major General Alauddin Mohammad Abdul Wadud along with a five-member executive committee laid wreaths at the central Shaheed Minar, said a press release.

In memory of the language martyrs, the executive members walked from the Palashi junction to the central Shaheed Minar and laid wreaths at the premises.

Wreaths were also laid at Rawa's own martyr's altar in the presence of Shamima Wadud, president of Rawa Ladies and Children's Affairs, Secretary Nargis Islam and other dignitaries.

Among others, Rawa Vice Chairman (Army) Major General Mohammad Kamruzzaman, (Retd), Vice Chairman (Navy) Commodore Md Khurshid Malik (Retd), Vice Chairman (Air) Air Commodore Anisur Rahman, and Member IT Major Asif Reza (Retd).

Executive members and general members of Rawa were also present on the occasion. The end of the programme was announced with the display of authentic images made in memory of the language martyrs.