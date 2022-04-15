Raowa hosts iftar mahfil

Retired Armed Forces Officer's Welfare Association (Raowa) has organised an Iftar and Doa Mahfil at Raowa club.

The association hosted the iftar at Helmet, Eagle and Anchor halls Friday (15 April), reads an ISPR press release.

Major General Alauddin MA Wadud, chairman of Raowa; Lt Col Kamrul Islam, secretary general of Raowa; Vice-chairmen Major General Md Kamruzzaman, Commodore Md Khurshid Malik, and Air Commodore Anisur Rahman, and other executive and general members of the association were present in the iftar mahfil.