Shun coaching business to ensure quality education: President

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked all stakeholders to refrain from engaging in the coaching business to enhance the quality of education in the country



"A section of scrupulous people along with some teachers are directly and indirectly making profits from coaching centers . . . Shun the coaching business to improve the quality of education," the president told a function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium this afternoon marking the "World Teachers' Day".



He urged the government, ministry, teachers, parents and all concerned to work together to check question paper leak.

The president also stated that necessary steps should be taken to make the teaching method international standard so that students can move forward successfully in the global competition.



"We want every student of the country to become well-educated as well as good citizen too and contribute to the advancement of the country at the national and international levels," he mentioned.



Mohammed Shahabuddin also advised all the teachers and guardians to strive to show the way to develop the talent of the children.



Strongly criticising the disgusting competition for getting GPA-5, the president said the students are failing to get admission into medical, engineering or public universities despite securing GPA-5.



Mohammed Shahabuddin said, "The respect and dignity of teachers in the country's social system is still much higher than any other profession . . . But due to social degradation, the respect and dignity of the entire teachers' community cannot be undermined for a few misguided individuals."



He congratulated all the meritorious teachers, who were awarded with memento and crest, for their outstanding contribution in the field of education.