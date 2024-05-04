Upazila election to be free of any undue influence: EC Rashida

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 03:53 pm

Upazila election to be free of any undue influence: EC Rashida

If influential figures involved with the government exert any pressure in these elections, the commission will take necessary actions against them

Election-Commissioner-Rashida-Sultana
File photo of Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana at her Agargaon office in the capital

The upazila elections will be free of any undue influence, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said today (4 May). 

"If influential figures involved with the government exert any pressure in these elections, the commission will take necessary actions against them," she said during a dialogue meeting with candidates and election officials from four districts of Rajshahi at the district's Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

Addressing the candidates, she said, "There is no beauty or joy in an election without voters. Therefore, maintain an environment that encourages voters to come and vote without creating unnecessary disorder."

She added that the elections and candidatures will be canceled if violence, misconduct, or ballot snatching occurs at polling stations. 

"The Election Commission will exercise all its powers to take necessary actions," said Rashida.

She said, "Elections are the foundation of democracy. Therefore, the Election Commission is working to ensure that elections are fair, free, and impartial.

"This election will be an election people remember for a long time. Thus, the commission does not want any unwanted incidents centred around the polls. All candidates are expected to follow the electoral code of conduct to ensure a good election," she added.

The meeting included candidates and officials from all upazilas of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, and Joypurhat. 

Divisional Commissioner Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir chaired the event. 

Among others present were DIG of Rajshahi Range Anisur Rahman, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Biplob Bijoy Talukdar, and Regional Election Officer Delowar Hossainir.

upazila election / Bangladesh

