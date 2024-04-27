Sheikh Jamal's 71st birthday tomorrow

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The 71st birthday of heroic freedom fighter Sheikh Jamal, second son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be observed tomorrow.

Born on 28 April in 1954 at Tungipara in Gopalganj, Sheikh Jamal did his matriculation from Dhaka Residential Model College and intermediate from Dhaka College.

He was also under house arrest along with his other family members during the great Liberation War in 1971. Later, Sheikh Jamal fled from their Dhanmondi residence and joined the Liberation War.

He reached Agartala, India after a very risky journey from Dhanmondi where he joined the Mujib Bahini (Bangladesh Liberation Forces, BLF). After receiving training, he fought from the front line under Sector-9 during the Liberation War.

Jamal travelled to Yugoslavia for military training under the auspices of the Yugoslav People's Army in 1974.

He joined the first long course of Bangladesh Army as a Commissioned Officer.

Subsequently, he received training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom (UK).

After returning from there, he was promoted to the rank of Second Lieutenant in the Second East Bengal Regiment in Dhaka.

During his short tenure in the Second East Bengal Regiment, he left an impression of extraordinary professionalism and sincerity among the officers and soldiers.

He was adroit at training grounds, tactics classes and Obstacle crossings. He also trained the members of the Battalion's Boxing Team.

Jamal was also a noted sportsman. He was also fond of music and used to play guitar.

On August 15 in 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's architect, with most of his family members including Sheikh Jamal, was assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers.

Marking the birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Jamal, rich tributes will be paid to him by placing wreaths at his grave at Banani Graveyard at 9am tomorrow at the initiative of Awami League (AL).

A special munajat will also be offered there seeking eternal peace of his departed soul.

