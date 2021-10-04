Sheikh Hasina congratulates Japan's new PM Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Fumio Kishida on being elected as Japan's prime minister.

Sheikh Hasina expressed her deep commitment to working closely with Fumio and his cabinet to further consolidate the bilateral relations between the two countries.

In her congratulatory message, PM Hasina emphasised Fumio's election as the 100th prime minister of Japan stating that it is a manifestation of trust and confidence reposed on his able and dynamic leadership by the people of Japan.

PM Hasina said that since Bangladesh's independence in 1971, both the countries have been enjoying excellent relations which are based on mutual trust, respect, friendship, and cooperation.

The time-tested friendship with Japan has now evolved into a 'Comprehensive Partnership' and the countries have decided to elevate it to a 'Strategic Partnership', she added.

PM Hasina said, "We particularly look forward to celebrating the golden jubilee of our diplomatic relations next year with much fanfare.

"Bangladesh and Japan, as trusted partners and peace-loving nations, have always worked together in support of each other in various international meetings and in promoting global peace, progress, and prosperity."

The premier said, "I hope that the existing cordial ties between the two countries will be further strengthened in the days to come."

Sheikh Hasina conveyed her best wishes for Fumio Kishida's good health, long life, and happiness, and the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of Japan.