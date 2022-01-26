Seminar held on Bangladesh-US joint military exercise

A three-day seminar ahead of the joint military exercise "Tiger Lightning-3," by the Bangladesh and the United States Army, ended on Tuesday at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) in Rajendrapur.

At the seminar, representatives of both armed forces have worked out a final plan for the joint exercise, reads an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The seminar was attended by 11 delegates from the US Army Pacific Command and senior military officials of the Bangladesh Army, and BIPSOT.

The "Exercise Tiger Lightning-3" will be held from 19 to 31 March 2022 at Rajendrapur Cantonment, Gazipur with the participation of Bangladesh and the US army.

This joint exercise is expected to further strengthen the cordial bilateral relations between the two countries.

The United States and Bangladesh Army have been jointly conducting "Exercise Tiger Lightning" since 2017.

Earlier, Exercise Tiger Lightning-1 and 2 were held at the United States Joint Base Lewis McCord, Washington in 2017 and 2021.