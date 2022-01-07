Security guard dies at Ctg shipyard

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 07:07 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A security guard has died after falling from a ship while on duty at SL Shipyard in Chattogram's Madambibir Hat area. 

The victim, Ronbikrom Tripura, was rushed to Chattogram Medical College in critical conditions after the accident this morning.

However, the doctor on duty at the emergency unit declared him dead, said Alauddin Talukder, assistant sub-inspector at the hospital's police outpost.

Around 227 ship breaking workers died in 17 years since 2005, with 13 deaths reported in the last year alone, according to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

Some 25,000 laborers work in more than 50 shipyards along the Sitakunda and Mirsarai coasts of the port city. 

There are 150 shipyards registered with the government and around 85% of the country's steel demand is met by the ship breaking industry. 
 

