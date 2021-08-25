Saudi wants to invest in BJMC’s closed jute mills

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said that Saudi Arabia is keen to invest in Bangladesh to operate Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) 's closed jute mills.

Saudi Arabia ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan on Wednesday meet with the Textile and Jute Minister of Bangladesh at the secretariat building. Secretary of the Ministry, Mohammad Abdul Mannan was also present at that time, reads a press release issued by Saikat Chandra Halder, public relations officer of the Ministry

Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan said, "Saudi Arabia sincerely believes that Bangladesh is their friendly country. So, Saudi wants to invest in Bangladesh' Textile and Jute sector to boost economy and business of the sector,"

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi told Saudi Arabia ambassador to Bangladesh that Bangladesh also sincerely believes Saudi Arabia as a friendly country.

The Minister hopes that Saudi will invest more in Bangladesh's Textile and Jute sector.

The minister assured Saudi Arabia ambassador to Bangladesh that Bangladesh produces the best quality jute in the world and produces high quality and attractive versatile products from this jute. Jute products are completely environmentally friendly.

Demand for jute-made products has grown significantly as a result of recent environmental awareness in Saudi Arabia. Versatile jute products are exported to different countries of the world including Saudi Arabia.

Bangladesh wants to export more versatile jute products to Saudi Arabia in the future, the minister hoped.

Jute is second only to cotton in the world's production of textile fibers. Bangladesh, India, China, and Thailand are the leading producers of jute, which is also produced in southeast Asia and Brazil.

The BJMC official website says it inherited as many as 73 jute mills, having 23,836 looms, at the time of Bangladesh's liberation in 1971. But over the years, while private-run jute industries have witnessed some success, the state-run ones have faltered, resulting in a sorry state of affairs in the public sector jute industry.