Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

As the second largest global jute producer, Bangladesh often touts its jute and jute-derived products, and the government vows to resurrect the glory days of the once fabled "golden fibre" - declaring jute as the "product of the year 2023".

While the export of raw jute and jute products has grown from around $520 million from 2013-14 to more than $1 billion in FY22, the number went under a billion again in FY23 - suggesting the growth has not been quite consistent.

On top of this, global circumstances beyond control may complicate future exports, while the lack of product variation and diversity puts us at risk of losing existing markets.

Hence, new thoughts and innovative ideas are keys for sustainable revival of the jute revolution.

One such idea involves the heavily underutilised jute-fibre constituent chemicals themselves - cellulose, in particular. Referred to as "Earth's versatile gift" - the application of cellulose in pharmaceuticals, insulation, food, biodegradable packing and clothing is widely known.

Yet, for whatever reasons, Bangladesh never quite tapped the massive utility of a substance that is abundant in jute fibre, and could have strongly aided Bangladesh's fourth industrial aspirations.

A basic understanding of cellulose

Professor Md. Abu Bin Hasan Susan, a veteran academic at the Chemistry department of Dhaka University, explains the vitality of cellulose.

"This is earth's most abundant natural, biodegradable organic material, a biopolymer - more precisely."

To put this into context, polymers are the key ingredients for polybags, tyres, paints and coatings, pharmaceutical formulations, personal care products, rubber, packaging, and every plastic commodity you see in the market.

Simply put - without synthetic polymers, there is no modern life. However, synthetic polymers also cause environmental and health hazards - such as plastic pollution.

"Biopolymers like cellulose offer more environmentally friendly, biodegradable plastics for, say, plastic packaging and bags, and more importantly - recyclable clothing and technical-grade textiles."

Moreover, the jute cellulose, as Dr Susan adds, may replace wooden cellulose as feedstock for many local and global industries - which helps preserve the forestry, considering about 200 million trees get logged for sourcing cellulose a year.

He further explains how valuable jute fibre is from an industrial aspect.

"You simply cannot leave anything out as useless when it comes to jute fibre. It is constituted by about 60% of cellulose, 15% of hemicellulose, and the rest is lignin.

All three are naturally abundant biomaterials, and have their own applications."

The jute cellulose needs to go through some form of chemical treatment for enhancing its strength and quality for commercial use.

"Cellulose can be modified by what is known as the alkali treatment."

This is economically and technically affordable, and carried out throughout the world on a regular basis, he added.

So where exactly are cellulose's promises?

When asked about specific industrial implications of jute-derived processed cellulose that Bangladesh should be venturing, Dr Susan indicated three sectors.

The first is industrial-scale production of processed cellulose, he suggests.

This is because, he said, "the processed cellulose market itself is big and competitive, so meeting our own need for purified cellulose, and then exporting the rest if possible will be a huge deal."

His idea echoes what Bangladesh Jute Research Institute has acknowledged recently. On jute cellulose's prospects, its chemical division writes, "Cellulose is widely used in medicine and food industry in Bangladesh."

Also, "Bangladesh has to import cellulose worth Tk10,000 crore every year."

That is worth about $910 million, and is shockingly close to the annual jute export in FY23. It is interesting that the government's own scientists know what they have in hand, yet why there has not been a capitalisation is a head-scratcher.



Nevertheless, the second, Dr Susan recommends, is smart, biodegradable fabric - which would add a new dimension to the existing textile industry.

The third is biodegradable plastic.

"Not every bioplastic product necessarily means they are 'biodegradable', but it is widely accepted that there is no such case with cellulose.

The burden of synthetic plastic can be reduced if there are strong policies about cellulose utilisation."



Vision to 'Smart Bangladesh' needs smart ideas

A month ago, the government set its aim for $2 billion export of jute and related products, within two to three years.

And while the intention should be highly appreciated, hurdles may complicate attaining the set goal.

First, there is concern that the reality may bite hard, for instance the anti-dumping duty imposed on jute products by India, or the war landscape increasing shipment costs and safe transport.

And second, the types of jute products Bangladesh exports have largely been one dimensional for years - despite exporting to as many as 135 countries.

An instance worth noting is the blow Bangladeshi jute exporters endured last year when Sudan, a big market for jute packaging materials, fell into war.

It is clear that in a war-ridden uncertain global landscape, thinking smart, beyond the box, is what will propel jute diversification.

Professor Susan suggests, "The good will of the government cannot be ignored. But for diversifying the jute market, specialised products like processed cellulose need to be entertained.

The world realised cellulose potential long ago, but here initiatives are scattered. If we want to capitalise on our jute for smart technology, the plan of action must be concerted and proactive."