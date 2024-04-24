Govt to form jute council: Nanak

Bangladesh

BSS
24 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 07:01 pm

Related News

Govt to form jute council: Nanak

He said the government is giving all-out supports to the jute sector

BSS
24 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 07:01 pm
Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak said addresses as the chief guest at the annual general meeting of Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) at Samson H Chowdhury Centre at Dhaka Club on Wednesday (24 April). Photo: BSS
Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak said addresses as the chief guest at the annual general meeting of Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) at Samson H Chowdhury Centre at Dhaka Club on Wednesday (24 April). Photo: BSS

The government will form a jute council for the development of the jute industries and the jute sector, Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak said today (24 April).
 
"Jute council will play an important role in the development of jute industries and the jute sector," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the annual general meeting of Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) at Samson H Chowdhury Centre at Dhaka Club.
 
Nanak said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the Textiles and Jute Ministry to develop the jute industries as she wants the jute sector to earn huge foreign currencies. 

The government is giving all-out supports to the jute sector following the footstep of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who worked for the development of jute sector, he said. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already taken different initiatives for the development of the jute industries, he added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mentioning that the Textiles and Jute Ministry is working for the developing of jute sector and jute mills, Nanak said, "I have directed the Deputy Commissioners (DC) to stop the use of polythene bags of 50 kg. We have initiated to make big jute bags and we want to export those to foreign markets." 

He urged the BJMA leaders to help stop the use of polythene bags in the country.
 
At the meeting, the BJMA leaders discussed about various problems of jute mills in the meeting. 

Chairman of BJMA Md Abul Hossain presided over the meeting while Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, FBCCI vice-president Shomi Kaiser, and former chairman of BJMA Syed Ali, among others, spoke in the discussion.

Top News / Industry

Jute / Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

7h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

10h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

1h | Videos
Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

2h | Videos
Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

35m | Videos
Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

4h | Videos