Govt to form jute council: Nanak

The government will form a jute council for the development of the jute industries and the jute sector, Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak said today (24 April).



"Jute council will play an important role in the development of jute industries and the jute sector," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the annual general meeting of Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) at Samson H Chowdhury Centre at Dhaka Club.



Nanak said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the Textiles and Jute Ministry to develop the jute industries as she wants the jute sector to earn huge foreign currencies.

The government is giving all-out supports to the jute sector following the footstep of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who worked for the development of jute sector, he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already taken different initiatives for the development of the jute industries, he added.

Mentioning that the Textiles and Jute Ministry is working for the developing of jute sector and jute mills, Nanak said, "I have directed the Deputy Commissioners (DC) to stop the use of polythene bags of 50 kg. We have initiated to make big jute bags and we want to export those to foreign markets."

He urged the BJMA leaders to help stop the use of polythene bags in the country.



At the meeting, the BJMA leaders discussed about various problems of jute mills in the meeting.

Chairman of BJMA Md Abul Hossain presided over the meeting while Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, FBCCI vice-president Shomi Kaiser, and former chairman of BJMA Syed Ali, among others, spoke in the discussion.