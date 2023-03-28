Saudi keen to establish sister-city ties between Dhaka and Riyadh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:07 pm

Related News

Saudi keen to establish sister-city ties between Dhaka and Riyadh

The country will always remain beside Bangladesh in all aspects, Saudi envoy to Bangladesh says

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:07 pm
Saudi keen to establish sister-city ties between Dhaka and Riyadh

Saudi Arabia is interested in building a sister city relationship between Dhaka and Riyadh, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan said on Tuesday.

"My country will always remain beside Bangladesh in all aspects. Steps will be taken to establish sister city ties between the capital cities of two countries," the ambassador said at a courtesy call on Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam at Nagar Bhaban in the city's Gulshan area. 

Referring to the infrastructural development of Dhaka city, Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan said, "Bangladesh has continued to make steady progress amid various obstacles, including Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war, and climate change. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is moving forward successfully in building a developed country by 2041."

At that time, Atiqul Islam said, "A sister city relationship can be developed between the two cities with the aim of exchanging knowledge and ideas on best practices and models between Dhaka and Riyadh."

The Dhaka North Mayor also suggested that a road in Riyadh can be named after Bangabandhu and a road in Dhaka can be named after the King of Saudi Arabia.

He also said, "Bangladesh currently has immense potential for investment. Saudi Arabia can invest in Bangladesh through which, the mutual relations between the two nations will be stronger."

In order to develop a Sister City Relationship, both cities have to agree on terms to facilitate cooperation on various grounds.

A sister city relationship is officially recognised after the highest elected or appointed officials from both countries sign off on an agreement to become sister cities.

Dhaka North City Corporation Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique and Chief Engineer Brigadier General Muhammad Amirul Islam were present at the meeting.

Top News

Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia / DNCC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

10h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

10h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

2h | TBS SPORTS
No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

7h | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

12h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year