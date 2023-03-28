Saudi keen to establish sister-city ties between Dhaka and Riyadh

Saudi Arabia is interested in building a sister city relationship between Dhaka and Riyadh, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan said on Tuesday.

"My country will always remain beside Bangladesh in all aspects. Steps will be taken to establish sister city ties between the capital cities of two countries," the ambassador said at a courtesy call on Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam at Nagar Bhaban in the city's Gulshan area.

Referring to the infrastructural development of Dhaka city, Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan said, "Bangladesh has continued to make steady progress amid various obstacles, including Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war, and climate change. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is moving forward successfully in building a developed country by 2041."

At that time, Atiqul Islam said, "A sister city relationship can be developed between the two cities with the aim of exchanging knowledge and ideas on best practices and models between Dhaka and Riyadh."

The Dhaka North Mayor also suggested that a road in Riyadh can be named after Bangabandhu and a road in Dhaka can be named after the King of Saudi Arabia.

He also said, "Bangladesh currently has immense potential for investment. Saudi Arabia can invest in Bangladesh through which, the mutual relations between the two nations will be stronger."

In order to develop a Sister City Relationship, both cities have to agree on terms to facilitate cooperation on various grounds.

A sister city relationship is officially recognised after the highest elected or appointed officials from both countries sign off on an agreement to become sister cities.

Dhaka North City Corporation Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique and Chief Engineer Brigadier General Muhammad Amirul Islam were present at the meeting.