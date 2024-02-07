Saudi Arabia interested in setting up economic zone in Payra: Salman F Rahman

Saudi Arabia has shown keen interest in establishing a special economic zone in Payra of Bangladesh, according to Salman F Rahman, the Adviser on Private Industry and Investment to the Prime Minister.

"We want to give Saudi Arabia an economic zone in Bangladesh. Their investment minister has expressed interest in creating an economic zone in Payra," he said during a press briefing at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) building on Tuesday (6 February).

Rahman made this announcement upon returning from a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

"In Saudi Arabia, through a joint venture, we will establish a urea fertiliser factory. We will import one hundred per cent of the produced urea. They want to expedite the proposal," he said.

Salman F Rahman said that by March, the feasibility of this deal will be finalised.

"Not only government to government but there is also an opportunity to be involved in the private sector here," he added.

Referring to the IMCTC meeting, Salman F Rahman said, "We have agreed on some issues in the meeting. Our position is against terrorism in the name of Islam. Terrorism is terrorism. Terrorists have no religion. They do all this to defame Islam.

"Everyone agrees on further enhancing cooperation among Islamic countries through this organisation. Everyone has strongly condemned what is happening in Palestine and Gaza, and all the countries have been asked to solve the problem," he added.

Besides, they will work to solve the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh, Salman F Rahman said.

Rahman also mentioned discussions on addressing the current dollar crisis in Bangladesh, where assistance from Saudi Arabia has been sought.

"We have received a 45-day period for paying the price of imported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Saudi Arabia. But due to the dollar crisis, we have told them that it would be better for us if they give us one year. They have said they will consider it," he said.

Furthermore, he highlighted Saudi Arabia's interest in investing in new sectors in Shebarni Biviana to explore the gas and oil resources.

"They are saying that there is gas here. But it is not certain until drilling is done. They want to invest here. They are also interested in exploring oil and gas in deep sea," he said.

Private Industry and Investment to the Prime Minister said that for the progress of Bangladesh's economy, the gas sector is very important.

Regarding food security, Salman F Rahman said, "They will study the feasibility and see if investment is possible in Bangladesh."

"Basically, they will produce vegetables, fish, or any other food item in Bangladesh, and take it to their country," he added.

Additionally, Rahman represented Defense Minister and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Islamic Military Counterterrorism Coalition (IMCTC) meeting, where coordinated actions against terrorism were discussed.

Meetings were also held with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Investment Minister, and Minister of Industry regarding investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.