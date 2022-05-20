Santu Larma demands road map for implementing CHT Peace Accord

TBS Report
20 May, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 10:49 pm

Santu Larma. Photo: Collected
Santu Larma. Photo: Collected

Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma, better known as Santu Larma, the head of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samiti, has demanded that the government announce a road map to implement the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord.

"The people of the CHT want to know whether or not the government will implement the CHT Peace Accord. The accord was signed with the Jummo people but the government is frequently filing cases against them to destroy them," said Santu Larma as chief guest at the 33rd founding anniversary of the CHT Hill Students' Council, organised at the Rangamati Gymnasium premises on Friday.

"At the same time, this government is doing everything including repression to destroy the leadership of the Jana Samhati Samiti. So, we have to rethink everything," he added.

Speakers present at the programme said the peace agreement was signed 25 years ago but it has not been implemented yet so unrest has been prevailing in the hills. For 51 years, there have been attempts to destroy the Jummo people too.

In the name of development in the hills, the hill tribes are being evicted from their lands. The people of the hills do not want such development and speakers demanded speedy implementation of the remaining clauses of the agreement.

CHT Hill Students' Council President Sumon Marma presided over the programme.

Among others, Jobaida Nasrin Kona, teacher, Anthropology Department, Dhaka University; educationist Mongsanu Chowdhury; journalist Nazrul Kabir; Bangladesh Student Union President Joyez Ullah; and cultural organiser Shishir Chakma were present on the occasion.

At the end of the programme, there was a ceremonial procession.

