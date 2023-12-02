26th anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty today

Bangladesh

UNB
02 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 02:17 pm

Different programmes have been arranged in the three hilly districts, marking the anniversary of the peace treaty

UNB file photo of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT)
UNB file photo of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT)

The 26th anniversary of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord is being observed on Saturday (2 December).

Different programmes have been arranged in the three hilly districts, marking the anniversary of the peace treaty.

President Abdul Shahabuddin Ahmed and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday issued separate messages marking the completion of 26 years of the significant treaty.

The President and the Prime Minister greeted all people in the Chattogram hill districts on the occasion of the completion of 26 years of the covenant.

The President, in his message, said Chittagong Hill Tracts is rich in natural resources and a place of potential.

He hoped that The Peace Accord would speed up the socio-economic and cultural development of Chittagong Hill Tracts.

The Prime Minister said, "We are committed to maintain peace all over the country including Chittagong Hill Tracts."

"I hope we will be able to build a peaceful, happy Sonar Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through the socio-economic development of the Hill Tracts people with united efforts of all."

She sought cooperation from all to fully implement the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord.

On 2 December 1997, Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS) signed the peace deal with the then Awami League government, led by Sheikh Hasina.

Then Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Abul Hasnat Abdullah signed the agreement on behalf of the government, while Joritindra Bodhipriyo Larma (Santu Larma) on behalf of PCJSS.

