Hill people frustrated with peace treaty slow implementation: JSS (MN Larma)

The implementation of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Accord by the government has been slow and inconsistent, leading to frustration and disillusionment among the hill people, Bimal Kanti Chakma, president of the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samiti (MN LARMA), said.

"Despite being in power since 2009, the government has failed to fulfill several key aspects of the CHT Accord, including settling land disputes, rehabilitating returned refugees, and empowering hill district councils. Thus the government is losing the trust and confidence of the hill people," he said at a mass rally at Khagrachari Sadar on Saturday, demanding the implementation of the CHT Peace Accord.

Aradhypal Khisa, president of the CHT Accord Anniversary Observance Committee, presided over the rally. Among others, Anshuman Chakma, central general secretary of Chattogram Hill Tracts Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS), Sudhakar Tripura, organising secretary of the organisation, Amar Jyoti Chakma, organising secretary of UPDF Gonotantrik Central Committee, spoke at the rally.

JSS (MN Larma) leaders at the rally said the hopes of the common Jumia people of Chattogram Hill Tracts have turned into despair due to the non-implementation of the CHT Peace Accord.

If the implementation details of the accord are not clearly outlined in the manifesto of the upcoming national parliament elections, they urged the Jumia people to reply to the Awami League candidate through the ballot.

On 2 December 1997, the accord was signed between the government and Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samiti, bringing an end to armed conflict in the region and ushering in a new chapter in the country's history. A 72-clause agreement was signed with the Bangladesh government and PCJSS Chief Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma alias Santu Larma.