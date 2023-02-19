Sammilito Chalacchitro Parishad agrees to import Indian films on conditions: Hasan

Bangladesh

UNB
19 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 07:31 pm

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said that Sammilito Cholocchitro Parishad (Joint Film Council) has agreed to import Indian films on certain conditions.

"All of you have agreed to import Indian Hindi movies on some conditions. You have agreed, everyone has signed. Thank you for your consent," said the minister while exchanging view with the leaders of Sammilito Chalacchitro Parishad at the conference room of the secretariat.

Actually, Bangladeshi films are doing good than before and many movies are hitting box offices but reality is that there are no enough good films to run every week, Hasan Mahmud said.

Assuring that the ministry will take action according to the proposal of Cholocchitro Parishad, he said, "You people made a well-considered decision that if a certain amount of indian films are imported, many audiences will come back to halls again and watch our movies, too. I will discuss the matter with the Prime Minister."

