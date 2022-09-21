Saff champs dedicate trophy to the people of Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 09:45 pm

Related News

Saff champs dedicate trophy to the people of Bangladesh

"This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh," Bangladesh women's national football team captain Sabina Khatun said

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 09:45 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh women's national football team captain Sabina Khatun dedicated the South Asian Football Federation (Saff) Women's Championship trophy to the nation.

"This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh," she said during a brief press conference at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after returning from Nepal on Wednesday. 

The women's football team landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 1:40pm yesterday. State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel received the team at the airport; a cake was cut at the airport to celebrate the team's victory.

"We thank the minister and the authorities for arranging such a warm welcoming programme to receive us," the national women's football team said during a press conference at the airport. 

Coach Golam Rabbani Choton said: "We are very grateful to the prime minister and authorities for this."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Fans and supporters thronged the airport and received the champion girls with a grand celebratory welcome.

Since winning, there had been a demand from various quarters, starting from social media, to welcome the women's champion team from the airport on an open-top bus.

In response, the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), the government's transport agency, prepared an open-top bus to welcome the victorious girls.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin said he wants the victorious Saff champions to give more effort in their endeavour to challenge at the Asian level. 

He said this during a press briefing at the BFF House on Tuesday, the day after the women's team clinched their maiden Saff title by beating Nepal 3-1 in the final in Kathmandu. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

 

Sports / Top News / Football

SAFF Championship / Bnagladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

10h | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

11h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

3h | Videos
Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

3h | Videos
Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination