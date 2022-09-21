SAFF champion girls arrive home to warm reception

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship winners have reached Dhaka after their highly celebrated victory in Nepal.

The women's football team landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 1:40pm today (21 September).

Fans and supporters thronged the airport and received the champion girls with a grand celebratory welcome.

SAFF winning team is all set to rally across town with a victory parade featuring an open-top bus all the way to the Bangladesh Football Federation house in Motijheel.

The girls clinched their maiden South Asian Football Federation Women's Cup by beating Nepal 3-1 on 19 September.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday (21 September) announced a cash reward of Tk50 lakh for the Bangladesh Women's football team. BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon lauded the success of the women footballers.

"The women's football team has made the whole nation proud with its exceptional performance and historic achievement. As a mark of our appreciation and support for their effort, I am declaring Tk50 lakh for the entire team on behalf of the BCB," Papon was quoted in the BCB statement.

"I have no doubts that the SAFF triumph will greatly inspire sportsmen and women around the country and sports teams to strive for international glory in respective disciplines," he added.

The final of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 between Bangladesh and Nepal was held at Dasharath Rangshala International Stadium in Kathmandu. Bangladesh beat the hosts to lift the title. A brace from Krishna Rani Sarkar and an early goal from substitute player Shamsunnahar helped the Bangladesh women clinch their first SAFF championship today. Anita Basnet pulled one back for Nepal, but it was too little, too late. With the win, Bangladesh shattered India's dominance in this competition.

Since winning, there had been a demand from various quarters, starting from social media, to welcome the women's champion team from the airport on an open-top bus.

In response, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), the government's transport agency, prepared an open-top bus to welcome the victorious girls.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin said he wants the victorious SAFF champions to give 60 per cent more effort in their endeavour to challenge at the Asian level. He said this during a press briefing at the BFF House on Tuesday, the day after the women's team clinched their maiden SAFF title by beating Nepal 3-1 in the final in Kathmandu.