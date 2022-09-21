BCB announces Tk50 lakh for SAFF champion girls

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a cash reward of Tk50 lakh for the Bangladesh Women's football team who on Monday won the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship for the first time.

BCB announced the reward through a press release on Tuesday (21 September).

BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon lauded the success of the women footballers.

"The women's football team has made the whole nation proud with its exceptional performance and historic achievement. As a mark of our appreciation and support for their effort, I am declaring Tk50 lakh for the entire team on behalf of the BCB," Papon was quoted in the BCB statement.

"I have no doubts that the SAFF triumph will greatly inspire sportsmen and women around the country and sports teams to strive for international glory in respective disciplines," he added.

The SAFF champions are coming home today. Sabina and team will reach Dhaka at around 1:50 pm on Wednesday. The team will be taken in a bus procession from the airport to BFF Bhaban for a colourful reception.

The bus that was prepared for the precession has been ready and now on its way from Motijheel depot to the airport to receive the SAFF winners.

The team will leave Nepal on a flight at 12:30pm BST.

