'This is the beginning of breaking barriers, this will help us': People gather to welcome Saff champions in festive mood

People from all walks of life have gathered near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to welcome the Saff winning team who are scheduled to reach Dhaka at around 1:50 pm today.

A group of BKSP students was seen near the Airport area who came to welcome the champions. "Congratulations to the Saff-winning women's team from the BKSP family", their banner read.

One of the students said this is just the beginning of breaking the barriers for girls and it will only help them going forward.

"When the girls bring success, they are not called 'girls'. Only then people say 'only girls can do this'. I think this is the beginning of breaking the barriers. This will help us going forward," she said.

Another BKSP student said - "They've shown us the way. We want to follow in their footsteps and bring more glory and success to Bangladesh."

Shoaib Ali, who has been a renowned face in the cricket stadium for some years now, was also seen at the Airport area, shouting loud for the champions. He said that he felt guilty for not being at the stadium to support the Tigresses.

"I couldn't be there when the girls were playing in the final. I felt guilty for that. I wanted to spread happiness so I came here," he told The Business Standard (TBS)

"We will support the girls from now and hope to go to every match Bangladesh plays in football. Girls played better football than boys," he added.

Shoaib then roared as he does always on a cricket field and the crowd around him erupted in "Bangladesh! Bangladesh!" slogan.

Bangladesh Football Federation, along with the government, have set up the open-top bus victory parade from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to the BFF House in Motijheel.