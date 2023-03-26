Russia-Bangladesh ties go in line with promotion of regional security: Putin's message on Independence Day

Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation, has said he is confident that further development of constructive bilateral cooperation fully meets the core interests of the people of Russia and Bangladesh, and goes in line with the promotion of regional security and stability.

"The relations between our countries are based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect," Putin said in a congratulatory message addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Abdul Hamid.

"Please accept my warmest greetings on Independence Day, the national holiday of People's Republic of Bangladesh," the message reads.

Putin wished President Hamid and PM Hasina sound health and success, as well as peace and prosperity to all their compatriots.