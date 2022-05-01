RMG workers protest in Gazipur for salary, Eid bonus

Bangladesh

TBS Report  
01 May, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 02:28 pm

Related News

RMG workers protest in Gazipur for salary, Eid bonus

TBS Report  
01 May, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 02:28 pm
Representational picture of RMG workers protest. Photo :TBS
Representational picture of RMG workers protest. Photo :TBS

The workers of a garment factory in Gazipur have staged a demonstration demanding for payment of salary and bonus.

The workers of GM & JC Composite Limited factory in Bhogra area of Gazipur have been on strike in the factory since Saturday as they yet to receive their April salary and Eid bonus.

The agitated factory workers said that the factory authority was supposed to pay the April salary and Eid bonus after launch on Saturday. 

But the authority went into hiding after noon without paying salary and Eid bonus.

Later, the workers started protest movement for unpaid salary and bonus.

Md Jakir Hossain, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police said that they are planning alternative way for paying the dues of the workers.
 

Top News / RMG

RMG / RMG Workers protest / RMG Worker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3h | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4h | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Promo: Spotlight with Sharier

Promo: Spotlight with Sharier

6h | Videos
Aloe vera for skin and hair care

Aloe vera for skin and hair care

6h | Videos
What could be the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What could be the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war?

6h | Videos
What you need to know about revenue

What you need to know about revenue

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours