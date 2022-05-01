RMG workers protest in Gazipur for salary, Eid bonus

The workers of a garment factory in Gazipur have staged a demonstration demanding for payment of salary and bonus.

The workers of GM & JC Composite Limited factory in Bhogra area of Gazipur have been on strike in the factory since Saturday as they yet to receive their April salary and Eid bonus.

The agitated factory workers said that the factory authority was supposed to pay the April salary and Eid bonus after launch on Saturday.

But the authority went into hiding after noon without paying salary and Eid bonus.

Later, the workers started protest movement for unpaid salary and bonus.

Md Jakir Hossain, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police said that they are planning alternative way for paying the dues of the workers.

