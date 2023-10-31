RMG workers, Awami League activists and police clash at Mirpur

Clashes broke out between protesting RMG workers, Awami League activisits and police in Dhaka's Mirpur area since the morning.

Hundreds of RMG workers of Epyllion Group took to the street in Mirpur since 10am in demand of clearing their dues alongside increasing their minimum wage.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Pallabi zone additional deputy commissioner Nazmul Hasan Feroz said, RMG workers took to the streets in the morning. However, a clash ensued when Awami League activists brought out a rally in protest of the BNP and allies' blockade.

Later, the police also intervened to control the situation. The workers are now on the streets, the local MP is coming to address the issue.

The police official also said 15 buses, 2 markets, a bank branch and 2 garment factories have been vandalised so far in a three-way clash between garment workers, Awami League activists and the police in Mirpur.

Meanwhile, the workers claimed that three people have died in the clashes.

However, the incident could not be verified independently yet.