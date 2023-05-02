Repeal DSA, demands TIB marking World Press Freedom Day

Bangladesh

02 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), a civil society watchdog, has reiterated the call for the repeal of the Digital Security Act on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day. 

The Bangladesh chapter of Transparency International, which fights corruption globally, also called upon the government to create a congenial environment to ensure all basic rights including security of life of the media workers.

The organisation made the demands at a media release signed by its Director (Outreach and Communication) Sheikh Manjur E Alam on Tuesday.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "The government should ensure a congenial environment for the media so that they can perform their duties without any obstruction as the fourth pillar of the country."

He said although the number of media increased in the country remarkably, on the other hand fearless journalism also decreased.

"They are being obstructed due to harassment, attacks and lawsuits by the use of state mechanisms under the shadow of those in power," he said.

The TIB executive director noted that Bangladesh slid 10 places in the '2022 World Press Freedom Index', placing  162nd out of 180 countries. The 2023 index is slated for release this week by Reporters Without Borders, also known by its French acronym RSF (Reporters sans frontières).

Iftekharuzzaman alleged that the DSA has been abusedleading to journalists being implicated in one out of every four cases filed under the act.

Journalists now engage in self-censorship due to attacks on the media workers, lack of justice and fear of the DSA, he added.

