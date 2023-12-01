Record 747 independent candidates submit nominations to contest in 12th JS polls

A record 747 independent candidates — around six times than the 2018 polls — have submitted their nomination forms to contest in the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election scheduled on 7 January 2024.

The list of finalised candidates, following the scrutiny of nomination forms by the Election Commission, may see the number decrease slightly. But it is still expected to be higher than the last JS polls.

According to Election Commission data, in 2018, the number of finalised independent candidates was only 129 in all 300 constituencies. The total number of nomination filings was 3,065.

Meanwhile, EC sources said a total of 2,741 nominations from 30 political parties had been submitted until the last day of nomination submission yesterday (30 November).

"The scrutiny of nomination papers will begin on Friday and continue till 4 December. Candidates have until 17 December to withdraw their candidatures if the scrutiny process identifies any discrepancies or irregularities," EC Secretariat Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said yesterday.

In the last six parliamentary elections, the maximum number of independent candidates was in the year 2001, followed by 1991.

In 2001, 486 independent candidates contested the polls, and in 1991, 424 did.

The 12th parliamentary election will be held on 7 January as per the schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on 15 November. A total of 119,691,633 voters under 42,103 polling stations throughout the country are eligible to cast their votes in this election.

Candidates' appeals against the decisions of the returning officers will be received and disposed of between 5 December and 15 December and the electoral symbols will be distributed among the candidates on 18 December.

The official campaigning period commences on 18 December and will conclude at 8am on 5 January 2024, just 48 hours before the scheduled polling date.

Of the 44 registered political parties in Bangladesh, 30 have confirmed their participation in the polls through letters to the EC.

However, 14 political parties, including the BNP and Islami Andolan, decided to boycott elections.

The 11th parliamentary election in 2018 saw the participation of 39 registered political parties. However, the results were met with scepticism and outright rejection from several parties, including the opposition BNP, who alleged widespread irregularities and malpractices throughout the electoral process.

The 2014 national election proceeded with the participation of 12 registered political parties. The BNP and its allies also boycotted that election.