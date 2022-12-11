Rainwater harvesting can address water crises in cities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 08:20 pm

Rainwater harvesting system (RWHS) provides a cost-effective and practical nature-based solution to address the emerging water crisis caused by climate change and rapid population growth in urban contexts, academicians and WASH experts told a programme.

They also said that 'Bangladesh National Water Policy 1999' recognises rainwater as the third water source. In urban areas, rainwater can be used for other non-potable purposes such as flushing toilets, watering gardens, washing cars, which can reduce dependence on existing water supply sources. This can also cut pressure on urban drainage systems caused by rainwater and waterlogging.

They made the observations at the inauguration of a four-day training on 'Urban Rainwater Harvesting System' on Sudnay jointly organised by International Training Network Centre (ITN-BUET), International Water Association (Bangladesh Chapter) and WaterAid Bangladesh. The training will conclude on 14 December.    

In the training, Member Secretary of International Water Association-Bangladesh Chapter Mohammad Zobair Hasan, Director of ITN BUET and Professor of civil engineering department at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Tanveer Ahmed and WaterAid Bangladesh's Technical Advisor (WASH) Tahmidul Islam were present.

Besides, engineers, architects, environmentalists, urban planners, educationists, policymakers and development workers from relevant fields from all over the country participated in the training.

Tanveer Ahmed said that rainwater could be an alternative water source for the rising water demand in industries. Recently many initiatives and programmes have been taking place to promote rainwater as an alternative in urban and industrial buildings. Bangladesh National Building Code 2020 includes a separate chapter on rainwater management, highlighting its importance.

Zobair Hasan said, 'International Water Association-Bangladesh Chapter' is a platform or network of national and international professionals involved in water and water resource management where members can share information and research work on water and water resource management.

