Prof Mostafa Feeroz made JU Pro-VC

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Professor Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz of the Zoology Department of Jahangirnagar University has been appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) of the university for the next four academic years.

A notification, signed by the deputy secretary of the Ministry of Education Roksana Begum confirmed the appointment today (12 July).

According to section 13 (1) of Jahangirnagar University Act 1973, the chancellor of the university Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed him for the next four years, the notification said.

Dr Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz received National Award Gold Medal "Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation-2014" for his outstanding contribution to education, research and conservation of wildlife in Bangladesh.

He completed his MSc in Wildlife Ecology from Jahangirnagar University in 1989.

He joined as a Lecturer in the Department of Zoology in 1992, became Professor in 2005 and Selection Grade Professor in 2017.

He was awarded the Commonwealth Scholarship for PhD Program in 1995 and obtained his degree in Primate Ecology, Management and Conservation from the University of Cambridge, the UK in 1999.

