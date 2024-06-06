More allocation for education, but still not enough

Budget

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 05:06 pm

Related News

More allocation for education, but still not enough

The education budget has been languishing below 2% of GDP for the last two decades

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 05:06 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Although spending on education increased, it still seems like the sector has taken a backseat in the budget, despite getting the third highest allocation.

According to the proposed national budget for FY25, the spending on education is set at Tk94,711 crore, which is higher than last year's proposed expenditure of Tk74,597 crore.

The latest figure constitutes 11.9% of the total budget, but it remains 1.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The education budget has been languishing below 2% of GDP for the last two decades. 

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali unveiled the Tk7.97 lakh crore proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 today (6 June).

In FY2024-25, a total of Tk44,108 crore was proposed for the secondary and higher education sector, which was Tk42,839 crore in FY2023-24.

For Technical and Madrasa Education Division, the allocation stood at Tk11,783 crore in FY2024-25, which was Tk10,602 crore in FY2023-24.

Also read: Experts fear pricier education as source tax on income of univs, other edu institutions doubled

The meagre allocation stands in stark contrast to the Education 2030 Framework for Action, adopted by UNESCO Member States in 2015, which urges governments to allocate at least 4–6% of their GDP to education.

When it comes to education spending among South Asian nations, Bangladesh is ahead of only Sri Lanka in allocation. 

The latest World Bank data reveals that Bhutan leads the region, investing 8.14% of GDP in education in 2022.

This is followed by the Maldives (4.58%), Nepal (3.65%) and Pakistan (1.97%). In 2021, India earmarked 4.64% of GDP for education, while Afghanistan allocated 4.34% in 2017. 

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka allocated 1.20% in 2022.

To achieve four education-related targets of UN sustainable development goals by 2030, Bangladesh has to ensure universal, quality, equitable and inclusive education up to secondary level as well as create opportunity for further education--which are equally crucial for achieving national strategic goals such as reaching middle-income country threshold by 2031 and developed country by 2041.

Education / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

6h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

9h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

10m | Videos
Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

30m | Videos
What is in this budget

What is in this budget

50m | Videos
Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

9h | Videos