Coaching centres to remain closed from 29 June to 11 August amid HSC exams

All coaching centres in the country will be closed from 29 June to 11 August (44 days) due to the 2024 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.

The Ministry of Education gave instructions regarding the matter to relevant authorities, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury told reporters after a meeting at the Secretariat today (5 June).

"The decision was taken with an aim to conduct the examinations in a fair and orderly manner in an environment free from rumors of question paper leaks," he said.

The current year's HSC exam routine was released on 2 April.

According to the routine, HSC written exams will begin on 30 June with Bangla first paper exams and will continue till 11 August. The examination will start from 10am to 1pm every day.

Practical exams will be held from 12 August to 21 August, according to the routine.