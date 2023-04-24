President's house to be refurbished at Tk46cr

Bangabhaban, the official residence of the President of Bangladesh, will be renovated with an aim to preserve its historical integrity and fix some infrastructural issues.

The project, costing Tk46.47 crore, will be implemented by the Public Works Department and is expected to be completed by February next year.

However, at the Project Evaluation Committee meeting on 6 April, it was decided that the Development Project Proposal of the project needed to be reconstituted.

The project includes the modernisation of the iconic building's electrical system in its Toshakhana, Durbar Hall, cabinet hall, kitchen and shelter house, according to the minutes of the PEC meeting.

The Public Works Department said at the meeting that the carpet of Bangabhaban and Durbar Hall will be replaced with marble.

Furthermore, architectural design has been formulated with modern museum facilities to preserve the Manuk House or Toshakhana.

Besides, it has been proposed to preserve the shelter house according to its 1960s design.

The project also includes the modernisation of the kitchen with a contemporary architectural design, sanitary pipe fittings in guest rooms, beautification of walkways and benches, construction of a sewage line, electro-mechanical works, and greenery works.

"If the proposed works are implemented, the infrastructural problems of Bangabhaban will be solved and the building complex will be able to maintain its historical significance," said the Public Works Department.

After evaluating the project proposal, the Planning Commission said the required money for some specific works has been mentioned in bulk in the proposal.

For instance, Tk1.80 crore has been shown for the modernisation of the guest room, Tk1.05 crore for furniture supply, Tk1.50 crore for damp proofing and retrofitting of Toshakhana, Tk95 lakh for fire detection and protection system in the main building.

Besides, Tk30 lakh for the installation of the Toshakhana mural, Tk70 lakh for the construction of a walkway, Tk80 lakh for modernisation of library and office rooms, Tk30 lakh for modern toys for children, Tk40 lakh for restoration of gifts, Tk68.56 lakh for development of lawns, and Tk10 lakh for ground covers of some trees.

However, the Planning Commission advised that a detailed breakdown be mentioned in the proposal with possible amounts, instead of a lump sum.

Once the project proposal is reframed according to the recommendations sent to the commission, it will be sent to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for approval.

However, if the DPP is sent to the commission without reconstitution, it will be evaluated again at the PEC meeting.

Bangabhaban was initially the temporary official residence of the Viceroy of British India and later the official residence of the Governor of East Bengal, known as the Governor's House.

The building complex is surrounded by a high boundary wall with a three-floor main palatial building.

The ground floor of the main building houses the office of the President; offices of the president's secretary, military secretaries and other officials; and separate rooms for meeting domestic and foreign visitors.