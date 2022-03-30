Potentials of Indo-Bangla ties yet to be fully tapped: State minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 10:14 pm

Related News

Potentials of Indo-Bangla ties yet to be fully tapped: State minister

State Minister Shahriar Alam urges the civil society of the countries to play a crucial role in promoting bilateral relations

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 10:14 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Though Bangladesh and India are now enjoying an extensive relationship, challenges towards bilateral cooperation have to be acknowledged, said policymakers, calling for a roadmap to take the relationship to a new height.  

"The two countries are still not fully able to realise all the potentials of the relationship, although the neighbours have resolved many long-pending land and maritime disputes," Md Shahriar Alam, state minister for Foreign Affairs, told an event titled "Bangladesh – India Relations: Confluence of Ideologies and Evolving Perspectives" Wednesday.

"Bangladesh today has become India's largest development partner in the world, the largest trade partner in the region and the countries are enjoying the most extensive government-to-government relations. On the 50th anniversary of Dhaka-New Delhi ties, it is the need of ours to introspect the strength and retrospect the mistakes," he added in the seminar organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).

Mentioning the challenges, he said, "The death toll of Bangladeshis at the border has become a major strain in bilateral relations, there is no denial. And that is one of our top agenda when we meet at any level. The water sharing of 54 trans-boundary rivers is another issue of debate in the Bangladesh-India relations."

He urged the civil society of both countries to play their due role in projecting achievements of the relationship and showcase the relationship as a "role model" for neighbourhood diplomacy.

Speakers at the event said that the mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and strong political goodwill of both the countries contributed substantially to the blossoming of friendship over the years.

"The mutual relationship between Bangladesh and India is more than the trade, commerce and connectivity, it has only been forged in blood and tested at times in the last 50 years. Now, we have a vibrant relationship, but we can do much more," said Arvind Gupta, director of The Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), India.

Sreeradha Dutta, senior fellow of the foundation, said both countries have to look forward.

Meanwhile, a book titled "India-Bangladesh Bonhomie at 50: 1971 and the Present", edited by Sreeradha Datta, was launched at the event. 

BIISS Chairman Ambassador Kazi Imtiaz Hossain chaired the session.

Among others, Director General of BIISS Major General Mohammad Maksudur Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies (BFRS) ASM Shamsul Arefin, and BIISS Research Director Mahfuz Kabir spoke at the programme.

Top News

State Minister for Foreign Affair M Shahriar Alam / India-Bangladesh Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

8h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

9h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

39m | Videos
Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

49m | Videos
How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

54m | Videos
Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

54m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online