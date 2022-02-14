Worked hard to fulfil my duties: Outgoing CEC

Outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda has said that he had worked hard to fulfil his duties.

The term of the current Election Commission is coming to an end today. To mark the day, a press conference was held at the election building on Monday.

Speaking at the farewell briefing, Nurul Huda said, "I faced many challenges during my five years in office. However, I successfully completed my responsibilities."

Stating that all the elections have been completed, the CEC said, "We have held 6,690 elections. I have done a lot of work outside of routine. I have done a lot of law reformation work as well. I have formed many rules including RPO and Bengali conversion."

He further said, he had trained 24,881 people, especially in EVM.

"We have completed all the local government elections. EVMs were a big challenge but we were able to conduct elections with great success. The process of getting NID has been simplified. The treasury has been enriched", said the CEC.

In response to a question from reporters whether he would be embarrassed after leaving the commission, he said, "There is no embarrassment, no weakness. We have tried our best to work by staying neutral."

Senior Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder did not attend the press conference even though he was in the election building. However, he later held a separate press briefing. Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Shahadat Hossain could not be present as he is Covid-19 positive.

The search committee for appointing the new Election Commission received names of 329 candidates till Saturday. Of them, 136 names came from political parties, 40 from professionals, 34 from individuals and 99 names via email.

Meanwhile, the committee has held meetings with the eminent citizens of the country on Saturday and Sunday.