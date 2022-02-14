Worked hard to fulfil my duties: Outgoing CEC

Politics

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 03:59 pm

Related News

Worked hard to fulfil my duties: Outgoing CEC

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 03:59 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda has said that he had worked hard to fulfil his duties.

The term of the current Election Commission is coming to an end today. To mark the day, a press conference was held at the election building on Monday.

Speaking at the farewell briefing, Nurul Huda said, "I faced many challenges during my five years in office. However, I successfully completed my responsibilities."

Stating that all the elections have been completed, the CEC said, "We have held 6,690 elections. I have done a lot of work outside of routine. I have done a lot of law reformation work as well. I have formed many rules including RPO and Bengali conversion."

He further said, he had trained 24,881 people, especially in EVM.

"We have completed all the local government elections. EVMs were a big challenge but we were able to conduct elections with great success. The process of getting NID has been simplified. The treasury has been enriched", said the CEC.

In response to a question from reporters whether he would be embarrassed after leaving the commission, he said, "There is no embarrassment, no weakness. We have tried our best to work by staying neutral."

Senior Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder did not attend the press conference even though he was in the election building. However, he later held a separate press briefing. Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Shahadat Hossain could not be present as he is Covid-19 positive.

The search committee for appointing the new Election Commission received names of 329 candidates till Saturday. Of them, 136 names came from political parties, 40 from professionals, 34 from individuals and 99 names via email.

Meanwhile, the committee has held meetings with the eminent citizens of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

Bangladesh / Top News

CEC Nurul Huda / Election Commission (EC) / Election commissioners

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

1h | Bloomberg Special
RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

2h | Brands
Dr Bijon Shil. Sketch: TBS

Is Omicron the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?

2h | Interviews
Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quarrel Increases Love

Quarrel Increases Love

22m | Videos
Spring arrives on the day of love

Spring arrives on the day of love

22m | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

27m | Videos
Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

27m | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director