Poll journey starts as search committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 02:02 pm

File photo of Law Affairs Adviser of the interim government Dr Asif Nazrul
A search committee has been formed to establish the Election Commission signalling the start of the election-oriented process of the interim government, Law Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said today (29 October).

The official notification will be issued once the recommendation, sent to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has been signed today or tomorrow, he told journalists after a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

When asked if there had been any discussion about the elections, the adviser said there had been no conversations. 

"I can tell you one thing — the process for our government to gear up for the election has begun. You could say that the journey towards the election has started," said Asif Nazrul.

"This is because the search committee required to form the Election Commission has already been established. As far as I know, you will know once our Chief Adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus, signs the proclamation. Maybe he has already signed it today or will do so by tomorrow," he added.

He further said once the Election Commission is constituted, the priority will be updating the voter list to eliminate fake entries allegedly added by the previous government.

After the meeting, Volker Turk said he discussed matters related to the rule of law and human rights issues with the law adviser.

Turk also mentioned the importance of aligning government reforms with human rights standards, adding that a fact-finding committee is investigating human rights violations committed from 1 July to 15 August, and the UN headquarters is closely monitoring the situation.

On 19 October, Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam said the government will form a search committee following the existing law to constitute a new Election Commission for taking forward the relevant activities to hold the next national election.

'People will decide Awami League's election fate'

The law affairs adviser said the people of Bangladesh will decide whether the Awami League and its 14-party alliance should be allowed to contest in the national election.

"It's ultimately up to the people to decide whether this party that has shown no remorse for genocide should be allowed to contest before facing justice," he said in response to a question.

The law adviser also noted that the trial must precede any conclusive decision on Awami League's eligibility for election.

