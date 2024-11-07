New EC formation: Gono Odhikar Parishad nominates 6

The Gono Odhikar Parishad has nominated six people to the search committee tasked with appointing members to the new Election Commission (EC).

Earlier, the committee requested political parties and professional bodies to submit nominations by 7 November.

The party named three people for the post of chief election commissioner and three others as election commissioners.

Rashed Khan, general secretary of the organisation, submitted the names to the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat today.

He told reporters the new Election Commission should be formed according to international standards.

"The upcoming election must be the best election in the history of the world. No one that is involved in party politics or has done student politics in the past or a beneficiary of the Awami League can be appointed," he said.