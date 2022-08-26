Won’t let Bangladesh return to situation in BNP era: Obaidul Quader

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:58 pm

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said they would not let Bangladesh become a champion of corruption and full of robbers, terrorists, and murderers like it was in the BNP era.

"Tarique Rahman says 'Take back Bangladesh' in video conferences, but where do they want to take it back? Do they want to take it back to Hawa Bhaban and make it a champion in corruption? Do they want to establish militancy again and terrorise people?" asked Obaidul Quader at a meeting and doa mahfil organised by the Bangladesh Agricultural Economists Association at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council in the capital yesterday.

"BNP wants to take Bangladesh back to that situation, but I promise, we will not let the country regress to that situation as long as we are alive," said Road and Transport Minister Obaidul Quader.

"We do not want a Bangladesh dominated by murderers, robbers, and terrorists. Why do they (BNP) become so afraid when August comes? Because, the BNP does not want to face the truth of history," said Road Transport Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

Mentioning that when Bangabandhu was killed on 15 August 1975, no one came except his security officer Colonel Jamil Uddin, Obaidul said, "If Ziaur Rahman was not involved, no one would have dared to kill Bangabandhu. After the assassination of Bangabandhu, Ziaur Rahman became the right hand of Mostaq. It was Ziaur Rahman who sent the killers safely abroad, giving them jobs in various embassies."

Commenting on the USA, he said, "We know the role of the United States. They took away the ship carrying food midway during the famine because Bangabandhu sold gunny sacks to Cuba. The USA used food as a weapon."

Regarding the Rohingya issue, he said, "BNP is now talking about Rohingyas amid a global crisis but they did not talk about the issue even for once in the last five years. BNP, along with their leader, went to the Rohingya camp in the name of giving relief materials and took pictures for television five years ago. After that, in the last 5 years, I have never heard BNP talk about Rohingyas.

"Sheikh Hasina's government has done everything for the Rohingyas, including their rehabilitation of Bhashanchar. BNP complains to foreigners frequently, but they never talk about Rohingyas. The ambassadors of 14 countries, including the United States, have assured that they will take initiatives to resolve the Rohingya crisis."

Mentioning that the prime minister stays up all night, Obaidul said, "She cannot sleep since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. The situation is still the same. She thinks about ways of overcoming the crisis."

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam and others spoke at the programme presided over by Bangladesh Agricultural Economist Association President Sazzadul Islam.

 

 

 

