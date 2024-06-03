Mobile court seizes cooked beef intended to woo voters in Barishal's Babuganj

Two huge pots of beef confiscated by the executive magistrate today (2 June) at Babuganj upazila. Photo: Courtesy

A mobile court in Barishal's Babuganj upazila has seized cooked beef which was prepared to influence voters ahead of the upcoming polls on 5 June.

The incident followed a police raid yesterday (2 June), at the rooftop of Kedarpur union Chairman Nur-e-Alam Bepari, a supporter of Babuganj upazila election candidate SM Khaled Hossain Swapan.

Subrata Biswas Das, executive magistrate and assistant commissioner (Land) of the upazila, said, "We had received a complaint, after which we conducted a drive and found two huge pots of beef ready to sway the electorate. We confiscated the meat and sent it straight to a nearby orphanage."

"Besides, Humayun Kabir, a supporter of Khaled Hossain Swapan, was fined Tk1,000 for violating the electoral code of conduct in the MP's Haat area, and five kilograms of beef was confiscated from his house.

Khaled Hossain Swapan, the cup-and-saucer symbol candidate, allegedly initiated the preparation of beef to feed voters ahead of the Babuganj upazila parishad election on 5 June.

Pineapple symbol candidate Farzana Binte Wahab, another contestant in the upazila polls, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.

Following the complaint, a mobile court conducted the raid and found the allegations to be true.

During the operation, Nur-e-Alam Bepari claimed that the beef was prepared for a prayer event in memory of his deceased father. However, he was unable to provide any concrete evidence to support his claim.