Mobile court seizes cooked beef intended to woo voters in Barishal's Babuganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 01:51 pm

Related News

Mobile court seizes cooked beef intended to woo voters in Barishal's Babuganj

Subrata Biswas Das, executive magistrate and assistant commissioner (Land) of the upazila, said, “We had received a complaint, after which we conducted a drive and found two huge pots of beef ready to sway the electorate. We confiscated the meat and sent it straight to a nearby orphanage."

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 01:51 pm
Two huge pots of beef confiscated by the executive magistrate today (2 June) at Babuganj upazila. Photo: Courtesy
Two huge pots of beef confiscated by the executive magistrate today (2 June) at Babuganj upazila. Photo: Courtesy

A mobile court in Barishal's Babuganj upazila has seized cooked beef which was prepared to influence voters ahead of the upcoming polls on 5 June. 

The incident followed a police raid yesterday (2 June), at the rooftop of Kedarpur union Chairman Nur-e-Alam Bepari, a supporter of Babuganj upazila election candidate SM Khaled Hossain Swapan.

Subrata Biswas Das, executive magistrate and assistant commissioner (Land) of the upazila, said, "We had received a complaint, after which we conducted a drive and found two huge pots of beef ready to sway the electorate. We confiscated the meat and sent it straight to a nearby orphanage."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Besides, Humayun Kabir, a supporter of Khaled Hossain Swapan, was fined Tk1,000 for violating the electoral code of conduct in the MP's Haat area, and five kilograms of beef was confiscated from his house.

Khaled Hossain Swapan, the cup-and-saucer symbol candidate, allegedly initiated the preparation of beef to feed voters ahead of the Babuganj upazila parishad election on 5 June.   

Pineapple symbol candidate Farzana Binte Wahab, another contestant in the upazila polls, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard. 

Following the complaint, a mobile court conducted the raid and found the allegations to be true. 

During the operation, Nur-e-Alam Bepari claimed that the beef was prepared for a prayer event in memory of his deceased father. However, he was unable to provide any concrete evidence to support his claim.

Top News

Mobile court seizes cooked beef / Babuganj upazila / Upazila Parishad Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

5h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

2h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone poses a threat to iPhone sales in China

Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone poses a threat to iPhone sales in China

23m | Videos
Water crisis in northeastern Spain

Water crisis in northeastern Spain

2h | Videos
How are the EU Parliament seats divided?

How are the EU Parliament seats divided?

4h | Videos
The CRB area surrounded by centuries-old trees, hills, and valleys

The CRB area surrounded by centuries-old trees, hills, and valleys

5h | Videos