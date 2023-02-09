Trinamool BNP set to get EC registration

Following the order of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, the Election Commission (EC) has decided to grant registration to the Trinamool BNP, led by former BNP leader Nazmul Huda, as soon as possible.

The court has fixed "Golden Fibre" as the Trinamool BNP's symbol. It will be included in the Election Commission's list after a gazette notification regarding the party's registration is published, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir told journalists at his office yesterday.

However, the commission has not yet taken decisions about other parties seeking registration, he said.

According to the conditions for registration, a new party must have an active central office and effective committees in at least one-third of the country's districts. They also need to show documents proving that they have the support of at least 200 voters in minimum 100 upazilas and areas under metropolitan police stations each.

Regarding the Trinamool BNP's registration, Md Alamgir said, "As the court has given instructions, there is no scope of investigating these issues at the field level. The court must have found proof that the party has fulfilled these requirements."

Regarding the registration of other new parties, the election commissioner said 93 new parties had applied for registration. As five of them did not apply following the due process, their applications were rejected. Two other parties have withdrawn their applications.

The Election Commission had invited applications for registration from new political parties on 26 May last year and set 29 August as the deadline. Later, the commission extended the application period by two months.