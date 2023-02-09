Trinamool BNP set to get EC registration

Politics

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 09:42 pm

Related News

Trinamool BNP set to get EC registration

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 09:42 pm
Trinamool BNP set to get EC registration

Following the order of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, the Election Commission (EC) has decided to grant registration to the Trinamool BNP, led by former BNP leader Nazmul Huda, as soon as possible.

The court has fixed "Golden Fibre" as the Trinamool BNP's symbol. It will be included in the Election Commission's list after a gazette notification regarding the party's registration is published, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir told journalists at his office yesterday.

However, the commission has not yet taken decisions about other parties seeking registration, he said.

According to the conditions for registration, a new party must have an active central office and effective committees in at least one-third of the country's districts. They also need to show documents proving that they have the support of at least 200 voters in minimum 100 upazilas and areas under metropolitan police stations each.

Regarding the Trinamool BNP's registration, Md Alamgir said, "As the court has given instructions, there is no scope of investigating these issues at the field level. The court must have found proof that the party has fulfilled these requirements."

Regarding the registration of other new parties, the election commissioner said 93 new parties had applied for registration. As five of them did not apply following the due process, their applications were rejected. Two other parties have withdrawn their applications.

The Election Commission had invited applications for registration from new political parties on 26 May last year and set 29 August as the deadline. Later, the commission extended the application period by two months.

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / BNP / registration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

8h | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

12h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey: Making the dream custom bike for every rider

12h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

4h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

9h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

10h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

10h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times