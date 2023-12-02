Taking action for poll-related violence or chaos is EC’s responsibility: Quader

UNB
02 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 03:14 pm

"Awami League has confidence in the decisions of the Election Commission," Quader said at a press briefing today

“Awami League has confidence in the decisions of the Election Commission,” Quader said at a press briefing today

UNB
02 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 03:14 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday (2 December) said it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to take action for any violence or chaos centring the national election.

"Awami League has confidence in the decisions of the Election Commission," he said at a press briefing at the AL president's Dhanmondi office in the capital.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the BNP could not distract people from the election by hartal, blockade and arson terrorism.

"People have become completely election-oriented. There will be a record voter turnout in this election, he said.

"BNP's ill efforts to make the election questionable and prevent it are still continuing. The people of Bangladesh are united under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. That's why they're looking forward to cast vote," said the AL leader.

The leaders and activists of the BNP are frustrated, and they have lost confidence, he said, adding that the people of the country cannot be distracted from the election by hatching conspiracies.

Awami League Presidium Member Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and other central leaders were present at the press briefing.

