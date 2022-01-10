Taimur continues exploiting Shamim-Ivy rift

Politics

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 09:33 pm

Related News

Taimur continues exploiting Shamim-Ivy rift

He said the election atmosphere had been congenial until police started harassing his campaigners recently

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 09:33 pm
Taimur continues exploiting Shamim-Ivy rift

Independent runner for Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election Taimur Alam Khandaker continues capitalising on the dispute between Awami League mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy and local member of parliament Shamim Osman to mobilise support for his poll campaign.

"I did not say the Osman family is not backing Ivy, rather the candidate said it on her own," he told the campaign on Monday.   

Despite both Shamim and Ivy belonging to ruling Awami League, their rivalry grabbed the headlines multiple times. Ivy has been claiming that her opponent Taimur is blessed by the Osman family.

Taimur, a BNP leader who was relieved of party posts for contesting the election going against the party decision, claimed there is no split among his campaigners. But his main rival Ivy has too many factions in the party who are singing in different tones.

Referring to a top central Awami League leader who had warned Taimur not to be too confident about the victory, the BNP leader said, "People outside of Narayanganj are our guests, and we do not listen to whatever they say."  

"I have seen too many doves in my entire life, but I never stepped into any trap [In Bengali that means he did not see things with half an eye]," commented Taimur.   

He said the election atmosphere had been congenial until recent police harassment.

"Cops are showing up at residences of my campaigners," he said, claiming police told his people that they must work for "boat" – the poll symbol of Ivy.   

"Such interferences are not right. I want the voting to reflect what people really want."   

He said he had told his campaigners that there would be harassment and persecution, but they would have to move forward for the change by resisting the harassment.

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League (AL) / Awami League / Shamim Osman / Selina Hayat Ivy / Taimur Alam Khandakar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

3h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

8h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

10h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

36m | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

36m | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

46m | Videos
Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment