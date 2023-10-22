Smart card distribution to be on hold from 1 November, will resume after elections: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has announced putting the distribution of smart cards on hold from 1 November keeping ahead of the 12th national parliamentary elections.

The distribution will resume again after the elections.

According to EC sources, the decision was taken in a recent meeting.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam also directed the National Identity Card (NID) wing to implement the decision.

According to the instructions, the ongoing smart card distribution program at the field level should be accelerated and completed by October 30. The smart card distribution program will be suspended from November 1 onwards until the end of the National Assembly elections. Instructions should be given for notification of the matter at the field level.

As per the commission's directive, the ongoing smart card distribution process at the field level must be completed by the end of 30 October..

The EC also plans to issue a notification in this regard.

The schedule for the upcoming general election will be announced in November and the polls will be held in the first week of January, the EC announced last month.