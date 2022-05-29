Seven parties unite to emerge as ‘Ganatantra Mancha’ 

Politics

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 10:31 pm

Seven parties unite to emerge as ‘Ganatantra Mancha’ 

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 10:31 pm
Seven parties unite to emerge as ‘Ganatantra Mancha’ 

Seven political parties – Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Rab), Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bhasani Onusari Parishad, Rastra Sangskar Andolon and Gonosanghati Andolon – have reached an agreement to float a new alliance named "Ganatantra Mancha".

The leaders of the political parties made the decision in a meeting on Sunday at the Uttara residence of JSD-Rab President ASM Abdur Rab with him in the chair.

The meeting also decided to launch the "Ganatantra Mancha", which translates for "democracy platform", on the basis of a specific programme in the shortest possible time.

It passed a resolution to condemn the attack by the Bangladesh Chhatra League at the Dhaka University and said that the forcible establishment of the ruling party's student body has seriously endangered the democratic environment of education and the safety of students.

Although pictures of the "armed cadres" of the ruling party-backed student organisation have been published in the media, none of them has been arrested so far and no case has been filed against them, it also said.

Instead, cases have been filed against those who were attacked and injured on the basis of false allegations, it added.

The proposal also condemned the role of the university administration and law enforcement agencies.

The proposal called upon all concerned to ensure a democratic environment of education and the safety of students in the educational institutions of the country.

JSD General Secretary Advocate Chhanwar Hossain Talukder, its Executive General Secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan, Nagarik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, its Secretary Shahidullah Kaiser, Biplobi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque, Gono Odhikar Parishad Member Secretary Nurul Haque Nur, Bhasani Onusari Parishad Secretary General Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, Chief Coordinator of Rastra Sangskar Andolon Advocate Hasnat Qayyum, Chief Coordinator of Gana Sanghati Andolon Junaid Saki, among others, were present at the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

Ganatantra Mancha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

8h | Panorama
Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

13h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

3h | Videos
"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

3h | Videos
Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

3h | Videos
IPL 2022 Final Match

IPL 2022 Final Match

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh