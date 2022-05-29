Seven parties unite to emerge as ‘Ganatantra Mancha’ 

Seven political parties – Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Rab), Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bhasani Onusari Parishad, Rastra Sangskar Andolon and Gonosanghati Andolon – have reached an agreement to float a new alliance named "Ganatantra Mancha".

The leaders of the political parties made the decision in a meeting on Sunday at the Uttara residence of JSD-Rab President ASM Abdur Rab with him in the chair.

The meeting also decided to launch the "Ganatantra Mancha", which translates for "democracy platform", on the basis of a specific programme in the shortest possible time.

It passed a resolution to condemn the attack by the Bangladesh Chhatra League at the Dhaka University and said that the forcible establishment of the ruling party's student body has seriously endangered the democratic environment of education and the safety of students.

Although pictures of the "armed cadres" of the ruling party-backed student organisation have been published in the media, none of them has been arrested so far and no case has been filed against them, it also said.

Instead, cases have been filed against those who were attacked and injured on the basis of false allegations, it added.

The proposal also condemned the role of the university administration and law enforcement agencies.

The proposal called upon all concerned to ensure a democratic environment of education and the safety of students in the educational institutions of the country.

JSD General Secretary Advocate Chhanwar Hossain Talukder, its Executive General Secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan, Nagarik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, its Secretary Shahidullah Kaiser, Biplobi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque, Gono Odhikar Parishad Member Secretary Nurul Haque Nur, Bhasani Onusari Parishad Secretary General Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, Chief Coordinator of Rastra Sangskar Andolon Advocate Hasnat Qayyum, Chief Coordinator of Gana Sanghati Andolon Junaid Saki, among others, were present at the meeting.