President hopes sincere dedication of EC in discharging duty

BSS
01 March, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 08:35 pm

President M Abdul Hamid today hoped that the Election Commission (EC) would discharge its duty sincerely. 

"I hope that the Election Commission of Bangladesh will fulfill its responsibility to continue the progress of democracy in the country," he said, in a message on the occasion of the National Voters' Day-2022 to be observed tomorrow. 

It is the responsibility of the Bangladesh Election Commission to ensure smooth conduct of elections at all levels including local government polls and national election, the head of the state said. 

The president said EC has started using digital technology in its service-activities and electronic voting machines in the voting system and those steps are helpful to hold a fair and acceptable election. 

In a democratic society, a voter exercises his or her constitutional rights to vote and participates in the running of the state through his elected representatives, he said, adding that the role of EC is very important in this process. 

The Election Commission has been updating the voter list on a regular basis by including the names of eligible voters in the voter list by deleting the names of the deceased voters and transferring the names of the transferred voters to their respective constituencies, he continued. 

In continuation of that, the publication of the final list of voters under the update programme (of voter list) on National Voters' Day is a commendable achievement, he said.  

Apart from voter registration, the EC also caters national identity cards to the citizens, Hamid said, adding that demographic and other biometric information, including photographs and fingerprints of all citizens above 18 years of age, are stored in a computer-based database that is used by various government and non-government service providers to verify citizen's identity. 

The president hoped that the EC will continue its efforts to prepare accurate voter lists and provide accurate and timely services regarding national identity card. 

