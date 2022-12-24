Panchagarh BNP leader dies in 'police firing'

A local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party has died allegedly in police firing after a clash erupted between the law enforcers and BNP men in Panchagarh.

The incident took place Saturday (24 December) afternoon after BNP brought out a procession in Boda upazila of the district demanding release of the party leaders.

Abdur Rauf Arefin, joint convener of Moidan Dighi union BNP, sustained rubber bullets and injuries from police beating, said BNP Office Secretary Emran Saleh Prince.

Earlier this month, a man died of bullet injuries after police and BNP activists clashed in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital on 10 December centring their Dhaka division rally.

On 19 November, a Chhatra Dal leader was shot dead in a clash between the activists of BNP and its associate bodies and the police in Brahmanbaria.

Jubo Dal activist Shaon Bhuiyan, 22, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital following a clash between police and BNP men in Munshiganj on 22 September.

Noor-e-Alam, president of Bhola district unit JCD, who sustained bullet wounds during a clash between police and BNP activists on July 31, died at a hospital in the capital on August 3.

Write to Explorers - TBS

