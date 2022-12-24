BNP's countrywide mass processions underway

The BNP is holding mass processions at district and metropolitan levels across the country in a bid to realise the 10-point demand announced on 10 December.

Anti-government mass processions have already started in Meherpur, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Lalmonirhat, Barishal, Sunamganj, Bandarban, Natore, Kurigram, Kishoreganj, Bhola, Naogaon, Lakshmipur, Pirojpur, and Sylhet where leaders and activists of Gonotonro Moncho, 12-Party Alliance, LDP, Jamaat along with other oppositions have joined.

They have expressed solidarity with BNP's movement and demanded immediate resignation of the government.

The main opposition party, however, will hold its mass rally in the capital on 30 December.

The party had deferred its mass procession programme in Dhaka from 24 December to 30 December as it coincided with the ruling Awami League's 22nd National Council.

But a mass rally will be brought out outside Dhaka city today to press home the party's demands including the resignation of the government, elections under a non-partisan neutral government, as well as demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and other leaders and activists.

As per reports, there have been scuffles, chases and counter-chases between law enforcement members and opposition supporters during the BNP processions in different parts of the country.

Multiple arrests have also been made by the police to maintain law and order

Earlier on Friday, Syed Imran Saleh Prince, BNP's acting office secretary, said in a press conference that the senior leaders of BNP will participate in Saturday's mass procession.

Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain will attend the procession in Chattogram, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy in Rajshahi, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan in Khulna, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury in Barisal, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku in Mymensingh.

Besides, the central leaders of the party will participate in the processions of different districts.