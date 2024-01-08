Mashrafe secures victory from Narail-2 again

Narail-2 constituency Awami League candidate Mashrafe Bin Mortaza speaks at an election campaign on Wednesday (27 December). Photo: UNB

Former Bangladesh cricket team captain and Narail-2 Awami League candidate for the 12th parliamentary election Mashrafe Bin Mortaza bagged the seat for the second time consecutively by a huge margin.

He bagged 1,89,102 votes, while his nearest rival Hafizur Rahman from Bangladesh Workers Party secured 4,041 votes in Sunday's polls.

The polling that began at 8:00 am concluded at 4pm without any break amid tight security in 299 out of the country's 300 constituencies. The counting of votes started immediately after the end of voting.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka City College in the capital this morning.

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam on Sunday said 27.15 % votes were cast till 3 pm on Sunday.