Jubo Dal stages demo at Press Club demanding Khaleda’s treatment abroad 

Politics

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 11:36 am

Related News

Jubo Dal stages demo at Press Club demanding Khaleda’s treatment abroad 

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 11:36 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Jubo Dal has started a protest rally demanding that its Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for treatment.

Leaders and activists of BNP's youth wing started demonstrating in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka at around 10:30am on Thursday, halting traffic movement in the process.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is expected to address the program as the chief guest.

Juba Dal President Saiful Islam Nirab is presiding over the rally. Senior Vice President Murtazul Karim Badru and General Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku are also present at the event.  

Additional law enforcement officials have been deployed in the area to maintain the law and order.

Earlier BNP lawmakers threatened to step down if their party leader is not allowed to go abroad.

The parliament members, forming a human chain in the capital on Sunday, also sought the intervention of President Abdul Hamid regarding the matter.

''Don't force us [BNP MPs] to leave the parliament. Our demand is just to ensure proper treatment for Khaleda Zia," Harunur Rashid, lawmaker of Chapai Nawabganj-3 constituency, told reporters.

Besides, on Saturday, BNP men observed a seven-hour mass-hunger strike across the country, including the capital, to realise their same demand.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. Later, on 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal. She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

The 76-year-old BNP chief was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

Khaleda's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

In April this year, she tested positive for Covid-19 and took treatment at home. Later, she was admitted to the same hospital. She tested negative for the deadly virus on 8 May.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda to avail treatment outside of the country.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for treatment.

But the government says she cannot leave Bangladesh as per the conditions of the temporary release.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / BNP / Khaleda / Jubo Dal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

18m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

38m | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

1h | Pursuit
It is important to pay heed to the state of our infrastructure because it can influence FDI. Good news is, the country’s ports, roads and highways are slowly improving. Photo: Mumit M

Now is the time to take FDI seriously  

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

16h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

16h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

16h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’