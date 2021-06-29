Health sector improprieties are a key topic of discussion: GM Quader

On Tuesday, GM Quader, deputy leader of the opposition, said irregularities in the health sector have become the key topic of discussion across the country.

"Tk4 face masks are reportedly being procured for Tk350. But no effective initiative has been taken to lessen these irregularities and corruption in the health sector. And the minister, and officials of the ministry concerned are not paying due attention to this issue," he said in a parliament session.

The Jatiya Party leader also said, no matter how much money is allocated, the budget cannot be implemented because of corruption and lack of coordination. Without good governance, preparing a budget and its implementation is completely meaningless, he said.

Raising his voice against improprieties in the delivery of social security benefits, GM Guader said, according to official estimates, 46% of people receiving social security assistance are ineligible for assistance. That means about half the recipients of social assistance are enjoying these benefits by unfair means.

"The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit has found evidence of 1,024 money laundering incidents in the last five years. So far there has been no punitive action against people engaged in money laundering, although reports have been sent to various agencies with information and evidence attached," said the Jatiya Party lawmaker.

"Up until 2019, Bangladeshis deposited Tk5,367 crore in Swiss Bank accounts. According to Global Financial Integrity, about Tk64,000 crore has been siphoned off from Bangladesh every year with false information in the guise of trade," he added, taking part in the discussion on the proposed budget in parliament.

Criticising the provision for whitening black money in the budget, he said it is equivalent to legitimising corruption. "This will definitely encourage corruption."

The MP from Lalmonirhat-3 constituency said, according to the Bangladesh Bank, Tk1.25 lakh crore is in loan default, and there has been no visible action on the heist of Bangladesh Bank reserves, Hallmark's embezzlement of Tk4,000 crore, the financial irregularities of the Bismillah Group, and the loan defaults of BASIC Bank.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General, financial irregularities amounted to Tk59,466 crore from 2018 to 2021, of which 52.18% (Tk31,000 crore) was in the state owned commercial and specialised banking sector.

"The situation in the banking sector has deteriorated in the last 10 years. 40% of all loans in the banking sector are in default. The main reason for that is: no action has been taken against those responsible."