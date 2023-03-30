Govt resorts to 'extreme' repression using DSA to gag media: BNP

Politics

UNB
30 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

Govt resorts to 'extreme' repression using DSA to gag media: BNP

UNB
30 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 05:16 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Voicing deep concern over suing one after another against journalists, including Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, under the Digital Security Act (DSA), BNP on Thursday alleged that the government has been carrying out extreme repression by using the 'black' law to gag the media.

In a statement, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam demanded the immediate repeal of the Digital Security Act and the withdrawal of all cases filed against journalists.

After picking up Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams by law enforcers early Wednesday, Fakhrul said a case was filed against the editor of the newspaper, Matiur Rahman, on Wednesday late night under the DSA.

Besides, he said a Jubo League leader filed another case under the DSA against Daily Jugantor's Special Correspondent and ex-general secretary of Crime Reporters' Association Mahbub Alam Lavllu in Chattogram.

The BNP leader strongly protested and denounced the filing of the cases against the journalists under the DSA on 'false' charges.

"Filing of cases one after the other against journalists, including Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, under the DSA a severe blow to the freedom of expression," he observed.

Fakhrul alleged that the government has demonstrated that it wants to bury democracy forever by filing a case under the Digital Security Act against Matiur Rahman, one of the country's leading newspaper editors.

By suing journalists under the DSA, he said the government wants to send out a message to the country's people that the government's activities cannot be criticised and opinions cannot be expressed freely.

"The Awami League government is continuing its terrible misrule in the country by indiscriminately repressing and suppressing the media, the fourth pillar of the state," the BNP leader said.

He also said the case against Matiur Rahman was undoubtedly filed at the behest of the government.

Fakhrul said the country's people and the media have got panicked due to the killing and repression of journalists across the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Digital Security Act (DSA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

8h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

10h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

1h | TBS Stories
The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

2h | TBS Stories
Biskut Factory's colourful sunglasses

Biskut Factory's colourful sunglasses

4h | TBS Stories
Five planets line up with moon

Five planets line up with moon

5h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year